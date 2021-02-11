PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac improves to 2-0 with overtime victory

DOWAGIAC — Henry Weller’s driving layup with 2.9 seconds remaining lifted the Dowagiac varsity basketball team to a 52-50 win over visiting Berrien Springs Thursday night.

The win also improved Dowagiac to 2-0 as it won for the second straight night.

Weller finished with a game-high 20 points. The junior guard is averaging 26 points per game. In the Chieftains’ 62-57 win over Vicksburg on Wednesday night, Weller scored a career-high 32 points.

The Chieftains are back in action Monday as they travel to Three Rivers for a Wolverine Conference contest.