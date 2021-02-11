February 11, 2021

Dowagiac woman killed in Niles Township collision

By Staff Report

Published 4:14 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

NILES TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac woman was killed while crossing M-51 in Niles Township, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:02 a.m. Thursday, emergency first responders were dispatched to a traffic crash on M-51 near Pucker Street in Niles Township. Upon arrival, they located a woman lying on the roadway who had been struck by another vehicle.

The victim, identified as Veronica Gary, 56, of Dowagiac, was transported to Spectrum/Lakeland Hospital in Niles, where she died a short time later from the injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators were able to determine that Gary was experiencing mechanical issues with her vehicle.  The driver’s side rear tire had come loose while Gary was traveling on M-51 towards Niles. As she was pulling to the side of the road, the tire came off the vehicle and rolled across the roadway coming to rest in a ditch.  After calling for help, Gary then went across the road to recover her tire, and while walking back across the roadway, was struck by a northbound vehicle. She was thrown a short distance, where first responders located her.

The Berrien County Traffic Crash unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation into this crash.

The name of the driver of the other vehicle is being withheld at this time during the investigation.

Once the Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation, a complete report will be submitted to the Berrien County Prosecutors Office for review.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director on administrative leave, commissioners appoint interim director

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman killed in Niles Township collision

News

Police seek suspects in separate incidents of indecent exposure, suspicious activity

Cass County

Cass County receives award of excellence for financial reporting

Cass County

Rep. Carra to host local office hours

Dowagiac

Short term rental ordinance the hot topic at Silver Creek Township board meeting

Business

Downtown Niles business services, sells sewing machines, hosts quilting classes

Education

SMC Board of Trustees adjusts tuition, discusses graduation

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,980 cases, 14,965 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Community College Association receives grant to improve student pathways to in-demand careers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves grant application for park alongside Dowagiac Creek

Cass County

Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

News

Niles City Council member poses Black History Month challenge

News

Niles City Council revokes licenses from marijuana business

Buchanan

McCoy Creek Trail extension delayed