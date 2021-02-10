Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

This is a developing story. As details become available, this piece may be updated.

NILES – A sixth-grade girl is home safe and sound tonight, after a man took quick action when he saw suspicious behavior.

Lacey Bailey, of Niles, said around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon her daughter got off her school bus and began her walk home from the stop. It was there that witnessed said her daughter was approached by a small silver car, with one or two black men inside. The incident happened on S. 15th Street, between Main and Hickory streets.

“The person was in a car and asked if she needed a ride,” Bailey said. “She told him ‘no’ and kept walking.”

According to her daughter, that is when the driver backed the car up.

“[He] told her to ‘just get in, it was no big deal.’ Again, she said ‘no,’” Bailey said.

There was a family in the car behind the car that her daughter was trying to get away from. Bailey’s daughter said “help” and the man got out of the second car and the [silver] car pulled away and left.

Michael and Michelle Bowers were the couple who noticed something was awry. Michael stepped out of the car to intervene for Bailey’s daughter. They drove her home to where she had a family member waiting for her.

“They drove around looking for the car and called the police,” Bailey said.

Bailey’s daughter called her to let her know what happened.

“I just want everyone to be aware at all times of children, and if something doesn’t seem right, step in,” Bailey said. “This is something you hear about all the time and the reality of it punched me straight in my stomach today.”

She is thankful the Bowers were there to help her daughter.

“This would have been completely different if they weren’t there,” Bailey said. “God put them in the right place.”

On Wednesday evening, the Niles Police Department had no comment. Michael Bowers could not be reached for comment at time of publication.