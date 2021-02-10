February 10, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8

By Submitted

Published 8:23 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Wednesday, Jan. 27

9:20 a.m. — 700 block of Orchard, juvenile minor

12:00 p.m. — 200 block of S. Front, suspicious

12:32 p.m. —  29000 block of Amerihost, civil matter

2:30 p.m. — 50000 block of Colby, trespass

6:05 p.m. — 200 block of S Front, general assist

9:05 p.m. — N. Paul/Whitney, traffic stop

10:20 p.m. — 500 Block of Riverside, traffic stop

10:59 p.m. — 500 block of Riverside, traffic stop

11:21 p.m. — E. Division/Lester, traffic stop

 

Thursday, Jan. 28

2:24a.m. — — 200 block of Bradley, suspicious

4:08 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking

4:16 a.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, suspicious

11:00 a.m. — 200 Block of E. Prairie Ronde, burglary

11:54 a.m. — 900 block of Spruce, suspicious

2:56 p.m. — 200 block of Spruce, general assist

4:20 p.m. — 100 block of Sheldon, civil matter

7:59 p.m. — 500 block of Hill, health & safety

9:49 p.m. — 100 block of M-62, suspicious

11:48 p.m. — 29000 block of Pike, general assist

 

Wednesday, Feb. 3

7:00 a.m. — 200 block Johnson, suspicious situation

9:10 a.m. — N. Front/ W. Wayne, traffic stop

9:20 a.m. — 400 block Pennsylvania, suspicious situation

10:50 a.m. — 200 block S. Front, general assist

11:50 a.m. — 500 block Walnut, general non-criminal

1:55 p.m. — 100 block Courtland, civil matters

2:30 p.m. — 200 block Spruce, health and safety

3:10 p.m. — 500 block E. Prairie Ronde, health and safety

3:15 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Center, traffic accident

5:10 p.m. — 300 block E. Wayne St., larceny

5:35 p.m. — N. Paul/ Wolf, general non-criminal

8:10 p.m. — 100 block N. Front, public peace

8:50 p.m. — 100 block Sheldon, business alarm

 

Thursday, Feb. 4

2:35 a.m. — 400 block Cleveland, health and safety

3:40 a.m. — 200 block Willard, general assistance

7:00 a.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/ Middle Crossing, traffic stop

7:30 a.m. — N. Paul St./W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

8:25 a.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Middle Crossing, traffic stop

8:45 a.m. — James/ E. Wayne, parking violation

9:40 a.m. — 200 block S. Front, general non-criminal

9:50 a.m. — S. Front/Main, traffic stop

10:10 a.m. — N. Paul/ Wolf, traffic stop

11:00 a.m. — 300 block N. Lowe, civil matter

11:55 a.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Oak, traffic stop

12:10 p.m. — W. Railroad/Jay, traffic stop

1:45 p.m. — 100 block S. Front, general non-criminal

3:15 p.m. — 300 block Cleveland, fraud

3:40 p.m. — 400 block Cleveland, general non-criminal

3:45 p.m. — 600 block N. Front, damage to property

3:55 p.m. — M-51 N/ M-152, traffic accident

4:00 p.m. — Main/ N. Lowe, traffic stop

4:15 p.m. — N. Front/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic accident

5:00 p.m. — 300 block Sherwood, civil matter

5:00 p.m. — N. Lowe/ Main, traffic accident

6:10 p.m. — 100 block S. Front, civil matter

9:40 p.m. — 400 block Cleveland, larceny

11:00 p.m. — 300 block Sherwood, suspicious situation

 

Friday, Feb. 5

8:04 a.m. — 300 block of W. Telegraph, alarm-unfounded

8:30 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, juvenile truancy

11:20 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, intimidation

2:39p.m. — E. Division/N Front, traffic accident

3:19p.m. — 55000 block of Rudy, suspicious situation

5:24p.m. — 300 block of N Lowe, civil matters

6:20 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal

9:45 p.m. — 300 block of Thickstun, burglary

 

Saturday, Feb. 6

2:15 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, suspicious situation

2:50 a.m. — 200 block of Oak, general assist

10:50 a.m. — 200 block of McOmber, obstructing justice

12:40 p.m. — 400 block of Tuthill, civil matters

3:25 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, general assist

3:56p.m. — Oak/Jay, traffic stop

4:00 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/W Railroad, suspicious situation

6:25 p.m. — E. Division/Colby, suspicious situation

 

Sunday, Feb. 7

7:50 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, suspicious situation

2:50 p.m. — W. High/Tuthill, obstructing justice – 1 arrested

6:20 p.m. — Hill/Riverside. general non-criminal

8:39p.m. — S. Front/Chestnut, traffic stop

10:49p.m. — 100 block of Spruce, general non-criminal

11:29p.m. — 500 block of Main, general assist

11:50 p.m. — 200 block of First, public peace

 

Monday, Feb. 8

3:10 a.m. — 700 block of W. Prairie Ronde, alarm-unfounded

4:15 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, suspicious situation

