February 10, 2021

Caleb Byrd drives to the basket during Brandywine’s 72-33 win over River Valley Tuesday night. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Bobcats run past River Valley 72-33

By Scott Novak

Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

NILES — Experience and speed were a deadly combination for the Brandywine boys basketball team against visiting River Valley Tuesday night.

The Bobcats (1-0) return plenty of experience from last year’s district finalist. Brandywine is also athletic and deep, which allows the Bobcats to pressure opponents all over the court and play fast on offense.

Being the first game, with very little practice under their belts and just one day of contact practice, the Bobcats played a little too fast. That led to some forced shots and turnovers. But those are two areas that veteran Brandywine Coach Nathan Knapp knows his team will improve on quickly. He also noted that 10-of-25 from the free throw line will not be good enough as the season progresses.

“We are energetic, and we like to get up and down the court,” Knapp said following the victory. “Defense is our thing. There are a few things we need to work on, but we are going to keep coming at you. We have a deep bench, and the kids have bought into the system. It is a lot of fun.”

For all practical purposes, the final outcome of the contest was decided in the opening eight minutes of the 2020-21 season. The Bobcats forced turnovers and got up and down the floor quickly, which resulted in a 22-5 advantage. Brandywine stretched the lead to 40-13 by halftime, which allowed Knapp to get his entire squad plenty of court time.

The Bobcats are going to focus on two areas in preparation for their crosstown showdown with Niles Friday night: free throws and boxing out.

“Boxing out we have not been able to work on a lot because of no contact practices,” Knapp said. “We were able to work on free throws, but we were a bit more tired tonight, and the legs were not there.”

Caleb Byrd led the Bobcats with 16 points, while Kendall Chrismon added 14 and Jaremiah Palmer Kirtdoll 10.

Ashton McNabb was the lone River Valley player to reach double figures as he finished with 14 points.

Niles and Brandywine are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. on Friday following the girls varsity basketball game.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,980 cases, 14,965 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Community College Association receives grant to improve student pathways to in-demand careers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves grant application for park alongside Dowagiac Creek

Cass County

Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

News

Niles City Council member poses Black History Month challenge

News

Niles City Council revokes licenses from marijuana business

Buchanan

McCoy Creek Trail extension delayed

Berrien County

Southwestern Medical Clinic welcomes new general surgeon

Berrien County

USPS asks residents to clear snow, ice

Berrien County

League of Women Voters of Michigan files complaint against limit on petition signatures

Breaking News

B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19 identified in Van Buren County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,417 cases, 14,905 deaths

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien 4-H clubs announce community service GooseChase challenge

Berrien County

Michigan residents reminded to stay safe during cold weather

Berrien County

High school volunteers encouraged to apply for United Way scholarship

Berrien County

Area schools take half-day for vaccine clinics

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1