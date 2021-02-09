Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

HOWARD TOWNSHIP – Deputies and firefighters responded to a fully engulfed car fire at 10:30 p.m. Monday evening in the 3000 block of M-60 Highway.

Capt. Tom Jacobs of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to the call and found the car fully engulfed. Due to evidence at the scene, Jacobs said it is believed the fire was set intentionally.

“We arrived on the scene to find a passenger vehicle fully involved in fire,” said Howard Township Fire Chief Chris Corzine. “It wasn’t close to any structures, and the fire was out within five minutes.”

The CCSO is pursuing an investigation for malicious destruction of property.

A K-9 officer was deployed to follow a trail, where it appeared the suspects got into a car and fled the scene.

There are no suspects at this time.