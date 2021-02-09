PHOTO GALLERY: Bobcats blow out River Valley to open season

NILES — The Brandywine girls and boys basketball teams enjoyed success in a big way Tuesday night.

The Bobcats opened up the 2020-21 season with 66-32 and 72-33 victories respectively over the visiting Mustangs.

Freshman Ellie Knapp led the Brandywine girls team and all scorers with 18 points.

Caleb Byrd scored a game-high 16 points for the Bobcats in the boy’s game.

Both teams will be back in action Friday night as they host crosstown rival Niles. the girls game is scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m.