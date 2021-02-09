February 9, 2021

Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 10

By Scott Novak

Published 11:08 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 66, RIVER VALLEY 32

At Niles

RIVER VALLEY 32

Alyssa Montgomery 0, Macey Springer 3, Nat Heckathron 2, Claudioa Rebollar 2, Taylor Volstroft 13, Kora Kennedy 0, Hailey Hauch 4, Hanah Lycah 2, Krysten Smith 0, Annekah Witter 2, Meredith Dines 4, Abby Young 0. TOTALS: 13 3-10 32

BRANDYWINE 66

Ellie Knapp 18, Alysa Adamczyk 0, Malikiyyah Abdullah 13, Gabriela Berenham 0, Julia Babcock 0, Olivia Laurita 0, Kellie Solloway 0, Kadence Brumitt 14, Tressa Hullinger 8, Marigrace Foster 4, Cortney Bates 0, Haley Scott 5. TOTALS: 26 6-10 66.

 

River Valley     7          11        22        32

Brandywine     16        36        51        66

3-point baskets: River Valley 0, Brandywine 4 (Knapp 2, Abdullah, Brumitt. Total fouls (fouled out): River Valley 15 (Dinges), Brandywine 12 (none). Varsity records: River Valley 0-1, Brandywine 1-0

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 72, RIVER VALLEY 33

At Niles

RIVER VALLEY 33

Ashton McNabb 14, Jayden McNagg 2, Lennon Lange 8, Josh Sifeil 0, Evon Strefling 2, Tate West 0, Jagger Wolnik 0, Gavin Rogers 0, Even Gatz 7. TOTALS: 13 2-2 33

BRANDYWINE 72

Carson Knapp 7, Tyler Deming 3, Bryce Taberski 2, Gabe Gouin 4, Ragjit Gordja 0, Nate Orr 2, Michael Palmer Kirtdoll 2, Jaremiah Palmer Kirtdoll 10, Jamier Palmer Kirtdoll 7, Caleb Bryd 16, Josh Posey 4, Kendall Chrismon 14. TOTALS: 30 10-25 72

 

River Valley     5          13        27        33

Brandywine     22        40        57        72

3-point baskets: River Valley 5 (McNabb 4, Gatz), Brandywine 2 (Deming, Chrismon. Total fouls (fouled out): River Valley 15 (none), Brandywine 10 (none). Varsity records: River Valley 0-1, Brandywine 1-0

 

