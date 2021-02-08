Niles Police Log: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1
Jan. 29
2:52 a.m. – N. Fifth/Vin, traffic stop
3:07 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, noise
3:08 a.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
9:03 a.m. – 600 block S. Third, larceny
9:46 a.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, animal
10:34 a.m. – 800 block N. 17th, suspended person/vehicle/situation
11:06 a.m. – 500 block Grant, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
11:40 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, motor vehicle theft
12:20 p.m. – N. Front/Howard, traffic stop
12:49 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, harassment
1:02 p.m. – N. 17th/Merrifield, traffic stop
1:41 p.m. – S. Fourth, traffic stop
2:17 p.m. – 100 block E. Main, trespass
2:31 p.m. – E. Main/S. 12th, traffic stop
2:43 p.m. – 500 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others
3:25 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, traffic stop
6:12 p.m. – 1100 block Ferry, unwanted person
6:53 p.m. – 800 block Nieb, larceny
8:01 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
9:59 p.m. – N. 16th/Regent, traffic stop
10:07 p.m. – N. 17th/Broadway, traffic stop
10:42 p.m. – E. Main/N. 10th, traffic stop
11:01 p.m. – Marion/S. 14th, suspicious vehicle
11:44 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:56 p.m. – N. Eighth/Regent, traffic stop
Jan. 30
12:04 a.m. – 1600 block Cherry, alarm-burglary/others
12:42 a.m. – Broadway/ N. 15th, traffic stop
1:56 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
2:25 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
3:09 a.m. – 300 block Michigan, malicious destruction of property
3:38 a.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, disturbance
4:40 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, retail fraud-shoplifting
5:45 a.m. – 1600 block Cherry, alarm-burglary/others
7:56 a.m. – S. 15th/Oak, traffic stop
8:04 a.m. – Broadway/N. 12th, animal
8:14 a.m. – N. 17th/Merrifield, traffic stop
9:21 a.m. – S. 11th/Maple, traffic stop
11:23 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:31 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, unknown injury accident
3:04 p.m. – Lake/N. Ninth, traffic stop
3:32 p.m. – S. 17th/Broadway, traffic stop
3:47 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, traffic stop
4 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, fraud
4:16 p.m. – N. 13th/Sycamore, suspicious person
4:46 p.m. – 500 block Superior, obstruction of justice/warrant
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:27 p.m. – 500 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others
9:01 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
10:01 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
Jan. 31
12 a.m. – 1600 block Huron, disturbance
2:41 a.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
2:50 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, disturbance
3:30 a.m. – 900 block Michigan, suspicious situation
4:05 a.m. – S. Third/Fort, traffic stop
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:18 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic
7:23 a.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic
7:29 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, alarm-burglary/others
8:33 a.m. – 1600 block Michigan, animal
9:26 a.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic
10:07 a.m. – 500 block union, motor vehicle theft
10:54 a.m. – S. Fourth/Maple, traffic stop
1:06 p.m. – N. 10th/Sycamore, traffic
1:29 p.m. – 1400 block Sheffield, civil dispute
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:27 p.m. – River, traffic
6:32 p.m. – Sycamore/N. Fifth, traffic stop
7:07 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic stop
7:27 p.m. – Oak/Sandy, traffic stop
7:48 p.m. – N. 14th/Wayne, traffic stop
7:56 p.m. – N. 17th/Cass, traffic stop
8:38 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, motor vehicle theft
9:49 p.m. – Marmont/N. Front, traffic stop
10:13 p.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
10:53 p.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance
11:32 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop
Feb. 1
1:31 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
2:33 a.m. – Cass/N. Fifth, traffic stop
3:13 a.m. – Chicago/Sassafras, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/abandoned vehicle
3:25 a.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
7:11 a.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, abandoned vehicle
7:21 a.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, property destruction accident
7:42 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, animal
8:28 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
9:54 a.m. – N. St. Joseph/W. Main, traffic stop
10:13 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle
11:46 a.m. – 1600 block Clarendon, abandoned vehicle
1:07 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, civil dispute
1:41 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, assault and battery
2:51 p.m. – 700 block Chippewa, suspicious person
3:17 p.m. – S. 13th/Oak, property destruction accident
3:30 p.m. – 1500 block Sioux, abandoned vehicle
4:51 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop
6:04 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, fraud
6:26 p.m. – Eagle/N. 17th, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:41 p.m. – 700 block Wayne, lost property
7:52 p.m. – 700 block Oak, traffic
8:12 p.m. – Grant/Parkway, traffic
8:34 p.m. – 1600 block N. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
Feb. 2
2:50 a.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance
8:27 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
8:50 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. Third, traffic stop
8:52 a.m. – 200 block Cass, public peace/harassment
9:51 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop
9:56 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
10:54 a.m. – S. Ninth/Cherry, traffic stop
11:43 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, obstruction of justice/warrant
1:10 p.m. – E. Main/Superior, traffic stop
1:37 p.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic
2:26 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
2:34 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious situation
2:54 p.m. – 600 block Chicago, traffic stop
3:14 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, public peace/harassment
3:28 p.m. – N. Eighth/Lake, traffic stop
3:42 p.m. – 400 block Broadway, larceny
4:24 p.m. – S. Third/Fort, traffic stop
4:38 p.m. – Broadway/N. Fifth, traffic
4:39 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, utility
4:59 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic
5:03 p.m. – Ferry/N. Eighth, public peace/harassment
5:22 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Brookfield, traffic stop
6:07 p.m. – N. 13th/Sheridan, traffic stop
7:07 p.m. – 1100 block N. Sixth, disturbance
7:16 p.m. – 1100 block Ferry, civil dispute
7:43 p.m. – S. 11th/Superior, traffic stop
7:58 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
9:30 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, noise
