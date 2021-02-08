February 8, 2021

High school volunteers encouraged to apply for United Way scholarship

By Submitted

Published 2:03 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan is seeking nominations for the Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Award. The Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Award recognizes one self-nominated winner from each of the three counties in UWSM’s area: Berrien, Cass and Van Buren, who has demonstrated a commitment to volunteerism through innovation, dedication, and advocacy for community improvement throughout their high school career.

Winners will be recognized in fall 2021. Each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship made out to their college on their behalf. Only current high-school seniors are eligible to apply.

“This past year, volunteers have stepped up to help their communities during the pandemic, and that holds true for local youth, too, who looked for ways to continue to be involved and help their neighbors and other community members even though schools, sports, and other activities were shut down,” said Debbie Ramirez, director of volunteer engagement at United Way of Southwest Michigan. “There are some amazing volunteer leaders in our community—and many of them are teenagers.”

Applications are due by March 12. High-school seniors can apply at uwsm.org/nominate-a-volunteer.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Michigan residents reminded to stay safe during cold weather

Berrien County

High school volunteers encouraged to apply for United Way scholarship

Berrien County

Area schools take half-day for vaccine clinics

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg house fire under investigation

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log — Jan. 18-25

Cass County

Cass County woman sentenced to probation in mental health court

Cassopolis

Project Graduation hosts adopt a senior program

Giving

Niles native fights for peace

Buchanan

Andrews University students brainstorm ‘what could be’ in Buchanan

Cass County

Dowagiac resident given chance to stay out of jail

Dowagiac

SMC director of theater operations provides update to Rotary

Buchanan

Buchanan junior wins two awards in regional art judging

Cass County

Cass District Library asking for community input on facilities master plan

Cass County

Marcellus man gets probation for meth

Berrien County

Applications open for annual Honor Credit Union scholarship

Business

Cass County businesses awarded Going PRO Talent Fund grants

Cass County

SMC, health department’s COVID-19 vaccine collaboration a success

Education

Niles High School to perform ‘Scrooge!’ to small in-person, virtual audiences

Dowagiac

Dowagiac family displaced by house fire receives community support

Cass County

Cass County commissioners recognize Black History Month

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners discuss Berrien Bus program

Cass County

Indiana man killed in Porter Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 565,251 cases, 14,778 deaths