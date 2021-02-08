February 8, 2021

Greyson Lee Blaze Kuzmits

By Submitted

Published 4:00 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Sept. 9, 2019 — Feb. 3, 2021

Greyson Lee Blaze Kuzmits, 16 months old, passed from this life, with his loving mother at his side on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 9, 2019, in Niles, and has been an inspiration every day since then.

Greyson has had challenges through his short time on earth but has made a tremendous impact on each person he has come in contact with. He had a way of connecting and communicating with his beautiful smile.

He is survived by his mother, Brittany L. Merrill, of Niles; his siblings, Luciano and Lillian Phillips and Vannah Merrill, all of Niles; maternal grandmother, Misty Van Laecke, of Niles; maternal grandfather, Douglas Merrill (Kathy Carlin), of South Bend; great-grandfathers, Leroy (Barbara) Imus, of Niles, and Larry (Kathy) Merrill, of Niles; a great-grandmother, Glenda Oles, of Niles; uncles, Brextin (Shelly Lynn) Merrill and Austin Richey (Becky Walter), all of Niles; an aunt, Star Imus, of South Bend; his godmothers, Natasha Hilligoss (Noah Connors), of South Bend, Paige Howard (Austin Imus), of Niles, and Leanesse Boyce, of Niles, as well as countless other hearts Greyson has touched.

Due to COVID and limited seating restrictions, his family will gather for a private visitation and funeral service at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services. His service will be available for viewing on the Brown Funeral Home website after 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made in Greyson’s memory to Brown Funeral Home or Brittany Merrill.

Memories and photos of Greyson may be left for his family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

The family of Greyson Lee Blaze Kuzmits is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

