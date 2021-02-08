February 8, 2021

Cass, Berrien 4-H clubs announce community service GooseChase challenge

By Submitted

Published 3:07 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County and Berrien County 4-H programs are calling on all residents in search of a challenge.

Cass County 4-H Program Coordinator, Hailey Harman, and Berrien County 4-H Program Coordinator, Kelly Stelter, recently announced a unique challenge between 4-H members of Cass County and 4-H members of Berrien County that could benefit many people in both counties while having fun.

“This will be a community service contest between the two counties following the popular GooseChase app online,” Harman said. “In this time of safe distancing, it’s super hard to find activities our youth can get out and do, and this could be fun opportunities for families to work safely together as a unit, earn points in the contest and make a difference in our communities.”

The contest will run from April 8-14 and youth will need to sign up by April 13.

“There will be prizes for the winning county as well as prizes for individuals at the end of the ‘chase’,” Harman said.

Youth can choose from working in the county parks (trail maintenance, painting, planting flowers), making T-shirt dog toys, doing “shout outs,” sending cards to nursing homes, appreciation letters, doing a virtual demonstration, homemade blankets or providing hygiene items for foster care among other activities.

The community service must make an impact in the county in which the 4-H members live to be credited in the contest.

“This challenge is open to anyone between the ages 13 and 19. The only requirement is that you must be signed up in 4-H, which is free this year,” Harman said. “I know we’ve got a great group of families in Cass County providing services to our community… and so does Berrien County.  We are hoping to make this challenge one to remember, and maybe get other counties to do the same.”

Youth ages 5-19 interested in signing up for 4-H this year may do so by going to 4-H Online (v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in) under the “Events” tab.  This challenge is completely free, but participants will need a smart device to participate (phone, tablet or computer).

