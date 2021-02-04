February 4, 2021

Thomas Primus

By Submitted

Published 5:57 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

March 9, 1942 — Feb. 3, 2021

Thomas Primus was the second child of 5 children, born to Ben and Corrine Primus on March 9, 1942 in Broseley, Missouri. He attended school in Broseley, Missouri and Wheatley High school in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Thomas was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army. Thomas was affectionately loved and known as “Tom.” He worked with his hands and was a professional carpenter by trade and specialized in carved canes. He loved listen to blues tunes in his spare time and tell stories of how he worked-on farms and was a salesman to make it growing up. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, God in His infinite wisdom called to rest the soul of His child Thomas Primus and he entered eternal rest. His father, mother, sister and brother preceded him in death.

Thomas’s love and memories will remain in the hearts of his wife, Alice Primus; sons, Stuart Primus, Thomas Primus, Darren Brown, Lloyd Brown; daughter Jane Primus; and stepchildren, Dwayne Jordan, Darryl Jordan, Kevin Jordan, Keith Jordan and David Mitchell (Kissi); brother, Ben Primus Jr. (Rosie) and sister, Lula Jennings (Leo); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, and nephews.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Indiana man killed in Porter Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 565,251 cases, 14,778 deaths

Education

Eastside Connections Honor Roll

News

Niles station among 78 stations nationwide included Amtrak-ADA settlement

Cass County

Cass County offering resources during inclement weather

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School Honor Roll

Local Government

Michigan State Police tell residents to prepare for hazardous winter storm

Berrien County

Updated MDHHS order allows contact sports to resume with risk reduction measures

Buchanan

River Saint Joe offers outdoor winter activities

Berrien County

LMC, SMC partner with Michigan Reconnect program

Buchanan

Niles ‘moon tree’ celebrates 50 years

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 563,893 cases, 14,704 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs offering support in health and wellbeing

Buchanan

Buchanan teen becomes one of nation’s first female Eagle Scouts

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

Berrien County

MDHHS to provide COVID tests to educators to keep staff, students and community safe as schools offer in-person learning

Buchanan

Buchanan’s newest dispensary brings comfort, nostalgia to forefront of marijuana business

News

New Niles restaurant eagerly welcomes guests for dine-in service

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton

Cassopolis

MEC awards 26 Strengthening Schools grants

Cass County

Cass County Courts announce changes to landlord/tenant case processing during COVID-19

Business

Dowagiac restaurants reopen for indoor dining

Berrien County

Niles Township to consider internal candidates for fire chief