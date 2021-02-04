PHOTO GALLERY: Niles bowlers remain undefeated

NILES — The Niles boys bowling team held off a challenge from visiting Constantine at Joey Armadillo’s on Wednesday.

The Vikings defeated the Falcons 20-10. Niles was led by Trenton Phillips, who rolled games of 265, 257 for a 522 series.

The win improved Niles’ record to 4-0.

The Viking girls team received a forfeit from the Falcons Wednesday. Kaelynn Smith had games of 180,140 for a 320 series.