Patrick “Pat” Kroepel, of Dowagiac

Sept. 18, 1951 — Feb. 3, 2021

Patrick “Pat” Kroepel, 69, of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home.

Pat was born Sept. 18, 1951, to Robert and Emilie (Kerbel) Kroepel in Dowagiac. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1969. After high school, Pat proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1970-1971, serving two tours in Vietnam. On Oct. 5, 1972, he married the love of his life, Brenda Scott. Pat worked for Verizon for many years before his retirement. He was a member of the Dowagiac VFW Post #1855. Pat loved farming and being outside on his tractor. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family in his “mancave”. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Pat is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Kroepel; children, Marci (Darin) Payne and Jeff (Chris) Kroepel; grandchildren, Drew and Aaron Payne and Zach and Kendall Kroepel; and brothers, Henry (Ann) Kroepel and William (Sandy) Kroepel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emilie Kroepel.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clark Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to the Cass County Council on Aging or Donor’s choice. Those wishing to share a memory of Pat online may do so at clarkch.com.