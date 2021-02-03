McFadden signs with Lake Michigan College

NILES — Senior Hayleah McFadden has signed with Lake Michigan College to continue her academic and athletic career.

McFadden, an outside hitter for the Vikings, is the daughter of Chris and Christine Albright.

“Hayleah is a tough, gritty, talented well-rounded player,” said Niles coach Jenny Nate. ‘She has been a pleasure to coach, and I know she will have an amazing future at LMC especially since she has the ability to literally play any position on the court.”