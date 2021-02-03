February 3, 2021

Niles senior Hayleah McFadden signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Lake Michigan College. From left are Christine McFadden, Hayleah, Jenny Nate and Chris McFadden. (Submitted photo)

McFadden signs with Lake Michigan College

By Scott Novak

Published 7:45 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

NILES — Senior Hayleah McFadden has signed with Lake Michigan College to continue her academic and athletic career.

McFadden, an outside hitter for the Vikings, is the daughter of Chris and Christine Albright.

“Hayleah is a tough, gritty, talented well-rounded player,” said Niles coach Jenny Nate. ‘She has been a pleasure to coach, and I know she will have an amazing future at LMC especially since she has the ability to literally play any position on the court.”

