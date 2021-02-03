COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 563,893 cases, 14,704 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 10,183 COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Van Buren County reported 4,527 cases and 83 deaths.
Cass County reported 3,430 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths
Berrien County has reported 8,711 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 563,893 COVID-19 cases and 14,704 related deaths.
