February 3, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 563,893 cases, 14,704 deaths

By Submitted

Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 10,183 COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,527 cases and 83 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,430 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths

Berrien County has reported 8,711 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 563,893 COVID-19 cases and 14,704 related deaths.

