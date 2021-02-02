February 3, 2021

Stanford transfer Maya Dodson, a 6-3 forward from Alpharetta, Georgia, will be eligible to play for Notre Dame next season. (Submitted photo)

Stanford’s Dodson transfers to Notre Dame

By Submitted

Published 8:07 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — “Here Come the Irish” seems to be taking on a new meaning as of late for the Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

The Irish first received an immediate boost from early enrollee Olivia Miles, and have now bolstered their lineup for the 2021-22 season in Stanford transfer Maya Dodson, who signed her NLI on Tuesday.

The 6-3 forward from Alpharetta, Georgia, had previously opted out of her senior season at Stanford. In just three years with the Cardinal, Dodson already worked herself into the program’s all-time top-10 in career blocks (78) and career field goal percentage (.497).

“I am thrilled to welcome Maya Dodson to our Notre Dame family,” said Notre Dame Head Coach Niele Ivey stated. “She is a program changer and the perfect fit for the culture that I am cultivating. She is highly driven with an incredible skill set and work ethic. She brings great experience and leadership to a very young and talented core. I can’t wait to get to work with her.”

Dodson certainly brings plenty of big-game experience, helping spearhead her squad to a 2019 Pac-12 Tournament Championship her sophomore year. All-in-all, Dodson competed in 68 total games with 24 starts.

Dodson made an immediate impact as a freshman, shooting 49.5 percent from the floor while tying for sixth in Stanford freshman history in blocks (27). Her sophomore year, Dodson doubled her scoring to 7.0 points per game, with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, as the latter ranked third in the Pac-12. She scored in double figures six times, including a career-high of 16 against CSUN. She also achieved a career-high of 10 rebounds in a win over No. 7 Oregon State.

Dodson missed the first 24 games of her junior season recovering from a left foot injury. She returned to play the final nine games, starting in seven. She shot a personal best 52.6 percent on the year, averaging 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.

 

