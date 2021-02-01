Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber announces Business Recognition Award nominees and

February 2, 2021

ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber recently announced the nominees for its annual chamber awards to be presented at the 2021 Business Recognition event.

The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, the Women’s Business Center and Cornerstone Alliance will host the 2021 Business Recognition Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony virtually from the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Mainstage at 6 p.m.  Wednesday March 10. Tickets are available for purchase at www.smrchamber.com for $10 each. The event will feature a recap of 2020, board updates and awards from both the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber and Cornerstone Alliance, respectively.

This year, the chamber has added a new Pandemic Excellence category to specifically recognize businesses and organizations who managed to stand out in their industry and step up for their community, despite the unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19. Five new awards will be given in that category, along with the traditional five Organizational Excellence awards.

The 2021 Chamber Organizational Excellence Award nominees are:

Business Focused:

  • Economic Impact Award
  • Lake Michigan College
  • Michigan Works!
  • South Bend International Airport
  • Wightman

 

Small Business of the Year Award:

  • Edgewater Bank
  • Pipestone Indoor Country Club
  • Railsback Indoor Sports Expo – The RISE
  • St. Joseph Dentistry

 

Nonprofit Excellence Award:

  • Berrien County Historical Association
  • Railsback Indoor Sports Expo – The RISE
  • Senior Nutrition Services Region IV / Meals on Wheels
  • Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency
  • The Pokagon Fund

 

Rising Star Award

  • Matt Hanley, Vail Rubber Works
  • Adam Lester, Pipestone Indoor Country Club
  • Chris Mason, Watermark Brewing
  • Michael Nixon, Andrews University
  • Jessica Springer, Spectrum Health Lakeland/Well Planned Adventures

 

 

The Pat Moody Award:

  • Kimberly Vincent Bicard, 1st Source Bank
  • Rick Dyer, Edgewater Bank
  • David Eifler, Horizon Bank
  • Dawn and Scott Schroeder, Schroeder Furniture

 

The 2021 Chamber Pandemic Excellence Award Nominees are:

 

Community Guardian Award:

  • American Red Cross of Southwest Michigan
  • Berrien County Health Department
  • SERVPro of Berrien County
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland

 

Community Hero Award:

  • Competitive Edge
  • Fab Lab at Lake Michigan College
  • Thayer, Inc.
  • Whirlpool Corporation

 

Excellence in Pandemic Reporting Award:

  • Leader Publications
  • MoodyontheMarket.com /Mid-West Family Southwest Michigan
  • The Herald Palladium

 

Excellence in Pandemic Innovation Award:

  • 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House – Pleasant Street Plaza
  • Art F/X Signs & Graphics
  • CrazeVR / CrazeVR Tours
  • Pipestone Indoor Country Club
  • Silver Harbor Brewing – Pleasant Street Plaza

 

Excellence in Pandemic Lending Award:

  • Edgewater Bank
  • Fifth Third Bank
  • Honor Credit Union
  • Horizon Bank
  • United Federal Credit Union

Additionally, the chamber will recognize one of their 11 Ambassadors as the 2020 Ambassador of the Year.

 

