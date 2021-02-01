Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber announces Business Recognition Award nominees and

ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber recently announced the nominees for its annual chamber awards to be presented at the 2021 Business Recognition event.

The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, the Women’s Business Center and Cornerstone Alliance will host the 2021 Business Recognition Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony virtually from the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Mainstage at 6 p.m. Wednesday March 10. Tickets are available for purchase at www.smrchamber.com for $10 each. The event will feature a recap of 2020, board updates and awards from both the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber and Cornerstone Alliance, respectively.

This year, the chamber has added a new Pandemic Excellence category to specifically recognize businesses and organizations who managed to stand out in their industry and step up for their community, despite the unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19. Five new awards will be given in that category, along with the traditional five Organizational Excellence awards.

The 2021 Chamber Organizational Excellence Award nominees are:

Business Focused:

Economic Impact Award

Lake Michigan College

Michigan Works!

South Bend International Airport

Wightman

Small Business of the Year Award:

Edgewater Bank

Pipestone Indoor Country Club

Railsback Indoor Sports Expo – The RISE

St. Joseph Dentistry

Nonprofit Excellence Award:

Berrien County Historical Association

Railsback Indoor Sports Expo – The RISE

Senior Nutrition Services Region IV / Meals on Wheels

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency

The Pokagon Fund

Rising Star Award

Matt Hanley, Vail Rubber Works

Adam Lester, Pipestone Indoor Country Club

Chris Mason, Watermark Brewing

Michael Nixon, Andrews University

Jessica Springer, Spectrum Health Lakeland/Well Planned Adventures

The Pat Moody Award:

Kimberly Vincent Bicard, 1st Source Bank

Rick Dyer, Edgewater Bank

David Eifler, Horizon Bank

Dawn and Scott Schroeder, Schroeder Furniture

The 2021 Chamber Pandemic Excellence Award Nominees are:

Community Guardian Award:

American Red Cross of Southwest Michigan

Berrien County Health Department

SERVPro of Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland

Community Hero Award:

Competitive Edge

Fab Lab at Lake Michigan College

Thayer, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Excellence in Pandemic Reporting Award:

Leader Publications

MoodyontheMarket.com /Mid-West Family Southwest Michigan

The Herald Palladium

Excellence in Pandemic Innovation Award:

221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House – Pleasant Street Plaza

Art F/X Signs & Graphics

CrazeVR / CrazeVR Tours

Pipestone Indoor Country Club

Silver Harbor Brewing – Pleasant Street Plaza

Excellence in Pandemic Lending Award:

Edgewater Bank

Fifth Third Bank

Honor Credit Union

Horizon Bank

United Federal Credit Union

Additionally, the chamber will recognize one of their 11 Ambassadors as the 2020 Ambassador of the Year.