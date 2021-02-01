Niles City Police Log: Jan. 19-26
Jan. 19
12:25 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
12:29 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop
2:53 a.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, obstruction of justice/warrant
3:59 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, larceny
7:02 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, suspicious person
9:43 a.m. – 1600 block Sycamore, civil dispute
10:32 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
12:10 p.m. – N. 17th/Broadway, traffic
1:39 p.m. – 300 block Silverbrook, found property
2:15 p.m. – N. 12th/Sycamore, traffic stop
2:41 p.m. – 200 block N. Second, trespass
2:59 p.m. – 900 block Maple, abandoned vehicle
3:32 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop
3:48 p.m. – Chicago/W. U.S. Hwy 12, traffic stop
5:32 p.m. – S. Fourth/Oak, malicious destruction of property
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:13 p.m. – 600 block Sycamore, fire-other
8:54 p.m. – Hickory/S. 17th, property destruction accident
10:54 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, disturbance
Jan. 20
1:56 a.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious situation
3:31 a.m. – N. Front/Cass, traffic stop
3:56 a.m. – E. Main/Cherry, traffic stop
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
7:13 a.m. – Airport/Industrial, traffic stop
8:05 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
9:25 a.m. – 600 block Platt, harassment
10:05 a.m. – 1600 block Clarendon, abandoned vehicle
10:17 a.m. – S. 11th/Michigan, traffic stop
12:08 p.m. – 200 block S. St. Joseph, violation of controlled substance act
1:12 p.m. – E. Main, larceny
3:04 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
3:31 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop
3:52 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 15th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
4:37 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
4:49 p.m. – 600 block Wayne, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
4:50 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
9:14 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, harassment
9:42 p.m. – S. 13th/Oak, traffic stop
9:50 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop
10:41 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop
11:08 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop
11:42 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
11:54 p.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, violation of controlled substance act
Jan. 21
1:50 a.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, traffic stop
9:45 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, larceny
9:57 a.m. – N. Third/E. Main, property destruction accident
10:23 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, fraud
11:18 a.m. – 1100 block N. Tenth, assault and battery
11:35 a.m. – 200 block S. St. Joseph, civil dispute
11:45 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
11:51 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
12:21 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
2:38 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Emmons, traffic stop
3:05 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Emmons, traffic stop
4:13 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, animal
4:35 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop
4:49 p.m. – 400 block E. Main, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
4:54 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop
5:05 p.m. – N. 17th/Sheridan, traffic stop
8:04 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, suspicious person
8:13 p.m. – N. Sixth/Howard, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:32 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, traffic stop
10:59 p.m. – Carefree/S. Third, traffic stop
11:22 p.m. – Broadway/N. Fifth, traffic stop
Jan. 22
12:18 a.m. – 500 block E. Main, suspicious situation
12:19 a.m. – Oak/S. 13th, traffic stop
4:25 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, larceny
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
9:34 a.m. – 400 block N. State, suspicious situation
12:24 a.m. – 600 block E. Main, unwanted person
12:50 a.m. – N. 12th/Broadway, traffic stop
12:57 a.m. – S. 11th/Cherry, traffic stop
3:08 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
3:49 p.m. – 200 block Cass, traffic
5:36 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance
6:40 p.m. – N. 13th/Sycamore, traffic stop
6:45 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, noise
7:02 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, traffic stop
7:19 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
7:26 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
7:41 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop
8:25 p.m. – 1400 block Oak, suspicious situation
8:50 p.m. – 800 block Burns, traffic stop
9:04 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop
9:10 p.m. – N. Second/Wayne, traffic stop
9:18 p.m. – 900 block N. Front, traffic stop
10:28 p.m. – 600 block N. 14th, malicious destruction of property
10:47 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop
11:47 p.m. – S. 11th/Hickory, traffic stop
Jan. 23
8 a.m. – 700 block S. 16th, suspicious situation
8:28 a.m. – N. Second/Howard, traffic stop
10:53 a.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
11:54 a.m. – 1500 block Clarendon, fraud
12:23 p.m. – N. Fourth/Pokagon, suspicious vehicle
3:13 p.m. – 700 block Oak, VIN inspection
3:24 p.m. – 1000 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
4:42 p.m. – 1400 block Sioux, traffic stop
6:56 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
7:01 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, traffic stop
9:31 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
Jan. 24
2:58 a.m. – 600 block Platt, noise
3:45 a.m. – N. Front/Howard, traffic stop
4:16 a.m. – N. 14th/Cass, traffic stop
7:45 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, retail fraud – shoplifting
7:12 p.m. – 700 block Vann, breaking and entering
7:19 p.m. – Wayne/N. Fifth, traffic stop
8:39 p.m. – N. Lincoln/Grant, traffic stop
10:27 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
11:43 p.m. – 400 block N. State, noise
Jan. 25
2:13 a.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, obstruction of justice/warrant
4:18 a.m. – 1600 block N. 11th, assault and battery
8:50 a.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, property destruction accident
10:02 a.m. – 1600 block Regent, civil dispute
12:08 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, civil dispute
12:24 p.m. – 1000 block E. Main, property destruction accident
1:08 p.m. – 1000 block Ferry, noise
2:29 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
5:33 p.m. – 1800 block Terminal, alarm-burglary/others
6:02 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, larceny
7:34 p.m. – 400 block N. Ninth, violation of controlled substance act
8:04 p.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance
9:21 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
10:42 p.m. – 500 block S. Fifth, assault and battery
Jan. 26
3:51 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
4:05 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
8:43 a.m. – 400 block N. State, disturbance
9:50 a.m. – S. Third/Huron, traffic stop
9:51 a.m. – 200 block N. State, traffic
10:33 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, VIN inspection
11:52 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction justice/warrant
11:57 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, civil dispute
12:38 p.m. – N. Ninth/Regent, traffic stop
1:03 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
1:25 p.m. – N. 13th/Broadway, traffic stop
2:36 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
3:14 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
3:41 p.m. – S. Third/Vernon, traffic stop
3:58 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, traffic stop
4:55 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
6:09 p.m. – Wayne/N. Fifth, property destruction accident
6:20 p.m. – Pokagon/N. Sixth, traffic stop
9:32 p.m. – S. 11th/Superior, traffic stop
10:16 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, traffic stop
10:55 p.m. – S. Third/Oak, traffic stop
11:05 p.m. – 700 block Vann, disturbance
Jones man gets probation on drug, stolen vehicle charges
A Jones man was sentenced in Cass County Court Friday who was in possession of a stolen vehicle and methamphetamines... read more