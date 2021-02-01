March 2, 1924 — Jan. 25, 2021

Ilona Tiser, 96, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cass County Medical Care. Ilona was born on March 2, 1924, in Vecses, Hungary to Mihaly and Borbalia (Hundzsa) Vas. On Oct. 4, 1942, in Hungary she married Zoltan Tiser. He died on Oct. 28, 2015. Ilona was also preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Koopman, and a son, Bela Tiser. Surviving are three children, Ilona (Laszlo) Sari, Zoltan (Diane) Tiser, and Gabor Tiser; grandchildren, Ronald (Tammy) Beckwith, Susie (Tim) Stallings, Kathy (Laszlo) Lampert, Lorie Rogers, Julie (Joseph) Pagels, Robert Tiser, and Daniel (Erin) Tiser; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no services. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cass County Medical Care Facility. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit our website zahoran.com or on the Facebook page for Zahoran Funeral Home.