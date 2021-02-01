February 2, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 561,307 cases, 14,609 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:25 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 10,112 COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,491 cases and 81 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,406 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths

Berrien County has reported 8,623 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 561,307 COVID-19 cases and 14,609 related deaths.

