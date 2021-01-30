LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Well, it’s over

For 80-plus million Americans Inauguration Day was the beginning of America’s Great Catharsis. Perhaps the world’s, too.

For those 74-plus million who voted for the 45th president, I know not what goes on between their earlobes.

I suspect that for two-time Trump voters that [Inauguration Day] will be like every other day because nothing has changed.

Maybe for some — I don’t really know — [Inauguration Day] marks the day when they lost their leader.

It could be that others are re-writing their own personal history adding touches of self-serving glorification to their lost cause. I don’t really know because I have never been in a situation like this and of this magnitude.

I do know this: it’s not over for them.

“Healing” is an empty word these days much in the same vein as ‘thoughts’ and ‘prayers’ and “closure.” Deep down, we all know better.

One thing for sure: the built-up resentments on both sides may subside, but they will linger for a long time.

Wayne Falda

Edwardsburg