Seven Irish Selected to All-ACC Academic Team

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — For the first time in program history, Notre Dame football student-athletes have earned selections to the All-ACC Academic team, following their first season as a conference member.

Seven Irish players earned the honor, including: Graduate student quarterback Ian Book (graduate studies); senior offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (finance); graduate student offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer (graduate studies); freshman tight end Michael Mayer (undeclared, first year of studies); graduate student wide receiver Javon McKinley (graduate studies); graduate student wide receiver Ben Skowronek (graduate studies) and senior linebacker Drew White (science-business).

Ian Book

The winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history (30-5), Book has completed 228 passes for 2,830 yards and 15 touchdowns, also adding 116 rushes for 485 yards (ranks third on the team). The graduate student and team captain won the 2020 Pop Warner National College Football Award, and was named third team All-ACC by the conference. He is a finalist for the Manning Award, as well as a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards, while finishing in the top 10 in Heisman voting.

Robert Hainsey

Hainsey, a mainstay on the Irish O-Line and selected by the conference as All-ACC Second Team, was a rare two-time team captain, and was a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, also being named Senior CLASS Award First Team All-America. He was named ACC co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance vs. South Florida, and has totaled 34-career starts. Also returning from a season-ending injury in 2019, Hainsey is a member of a line that has paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in Williams, and two additional players who have totaled more than 480 rushing yards on the season (RB Chris Tyree — 496, QB Ian Book — 485).

Tommy Kraemer

Kraemer owns the most career starts by an Irish offensive player in 2020, ending the season with 39 under his belt. Returning to the field in 2020 after a season-ending injury in 2019, Kraemer produced at a high level, even after missing a game due to injury. Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week at Boston College, and selected to the All-ACC team chosen by the conference, Kraemer was a member of a unit that helps move the chains at a high level on third down. The Irish led the ACC and ranked ninth in the FBS in third down conversion percentage with a remarkable 49.4 success rate.

Michael Mayer

True freshman Michael Mayer ties for the lead on the Irish offense with 42 receptions, totaling 450 yards, adding two touchdowns. His 42 receptions in 2020 are the most in a single season by a Notre Dame true freshman tight end in Irish history, and rank tied for seventh among all Notre Dame tight ends for single-season receptions. He was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week at Pitt and to the FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List, and was selected by the conference to the All-ACC Third Team.

Javon McKinley

McKinley led the Irish in receiving yards (717), while tying for the lead in receptions (42) in 2020. He added three receiving touchdowns. Noting All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition from the conference, he was named ACC Receiver of the Week for his performance against Syracuse in the regular season finale. McKinley also posted one rush for 15 yards.

Ben Skowronek

Skowronek led the Irish in receiving touchdowns in 2020 with five, as he caught 29 passes for 439 yards in 10 games. With three receiving touchdowns at Boston College, no other Notre Dame player has ever recorded more receiving touchdowns in a single game vs. a Power 5 opponent than Skowronek’s three. He also noted his first-career rushing touchdown in 2020 on the first rush of his career (at North Carolina).

Drew White

White tied for third on the team in tackles with 57, also posting 9.0 tackles for loss (loss of 27 yards), and 1.5 sacks. He totaled two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries in 2020, starting all 12 games of the season, and notched his first solo sack of the season in the ACC Championship, bringing his career total to 3.5. White was awarded the game ball for his performance at North Carolina, in which he posted five tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss (-8 yards), 0.5 sacks (-4 yards) and one pass breakup. White combined for a sack, his first of the season, pushing his career total to 2.5.