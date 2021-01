Gerald Francis Marshall, 91 years young, physicist, died on Monday night, Jan. 25, 2021, at his Woodland Terrace home. Left to miss and mourn are his beloved wife of 62 years, Irene, and his son, Guy, and daughter, Maria. Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Saint Mary Catholic Church. Arrangements at Halbritter’s.