January 29, 2021

Earl Preston Towery, of Mountain Home, Arkansas

By Submitted

Published 4:54 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

March 23, 1948 — Jan. 24, 2021

Earl Preston Towery, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Jan. 24, 2021, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 72. He was born March 23, 1948, in Warren, Arkansas, the son of Bob and Peggy Harrelson Towery.  He married Janet Olmsted on Dec. 17, 1971, in Waterveliet, Michigan and worked as a quality control supervisor for Baxter Healthcare. Preston lived in Mountain Home since moving from Des Plaines, Illinois, in 1973. He was a member of the Mountain Home Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing bluegrass music, going to bluegrass festivals, and was an avid hunter.

Preston is survived by his wife, Janet Towery, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; son, Steve (LeaAnn) Towery, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two daughters, Christine Pearson, of Springdale, Arkansas, and Laura (Eddie) Roberts, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; sister, Linda (Cliff) Fox, of Buchanan, Michigan; five grandchildren, Ashley (Imran) Khan, Nicole Roberts, Noah Towery, Kaleb Towery, and Matthew Roberts; and two great-grandchildren, Piper Bolen and Amirah Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at East Side Baptist Church, with Pastor Bill Hughes officiating. Burial will be in the Thacker Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services – Mountain Home, Arkansas.  Visit an online obituary and guestbook at kirbyandfamily.com.

 

