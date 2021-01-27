Buchanan Boy Scout Troop #541 to continue, adapt fundraising tradition

BUCHANAN – An annual Buchanan event will look different this year, but organizers said guests can expect the same meal they have come to know and love.

The Boy Scout Troop will be hosting its 54th annual Swiss Steak Dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. At the First United Methodist Church in Buchanan, located at 132 S. Oak St., Buchanan.

The Scouts will be running the event as a drive-thru as they take COVID-19 precautions.

“The younger Scouts will be running food up and down the stairs and the older ones will be directing traffic,” said Scoutmaster Bill Blumka of Boy Scout Troop #541. “People don’t need to get out of their car.”

The event is one of the many ways the troop raises money each year for the scouts to continue their summer camps, attend High Adventure and continue their work in the community.

“We’ve got 15 boys going to summer camp and doing High Adventure,” Blumka said.

This year’s High Adventure trip in July is to Glacier National park for the scouts. High Adventures give the scouts another way to test their skills and experience the outdoors in a more rugged environment.

In addition to the High Adventure over the summer, the active troop has five scouts working toward their future Eagle Scout ranks, currently.

“It is rare to have this many Scouts working on the Eagle rank,” said Assistant Scoutmaster David Guisbert. “Only 4 percent of all those who become scouts ever achieve the rank of Eagle.”

Included in the Swiss Steak Dinner will be swiss steak, potatoes, gravy, green beans, coleslaw, a dinner roll and dessert. The dinners are $8 per adult and $4 for children under 12 years old.

Tickets are available by contacting a local Buchanan Boy Scout directly, or by contacting Blumka at (574) 361-0258.