PHOTO GALLERY: Niles, Brandywine kick off high school bowling season

NILES — The 2020-21 Michigan High School Athletic Association winter sports season finally kicked off at Joey Armadillo’s in Niles Monday.

The Niles and Brandywine boys and girls bowling teams squared off in their first matches of the new season after just a week of practice and tryouts.

A small group of parents looked on as the teams rolled two Baker’s games and two regular games. The Vikings and Bobcats will meet again at Joey Armadillo’s on Wednesday.