PHOTO GALLERY: Niles, Brandywine kick off high school bowling season
NILES — The 2020-21 Michigan High School Athletic Association winter sports season finally kicked off at Joey Armadillo’s in Niles Monday.
The Niles and Brandywine boys and girls bowling teams squared off in their first matches of the new season after just a week of practice and tryouts.
A small group of parents looked on as the teams rolled two Baker’s games and two regular games. The Vikings and Bobcats will meet again at Joey Armadillo’s on Wednesday.
You Might Like
COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 551,080 cases, 14,326 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 9,871 COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths, according to the Michigan Department... read more