Niles Girl Scouts host drive-thru cookie sale

NILES — Cold but determined, four members of a Brandywine Girl Scout Troop #00260 worked away as vehicles pulled into the Hob Nob’s parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Colorful boxes were stacked on a table, holding the famed Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties. The standbys were joined by newer offerings from the Girl Scouts like Lemonades, Toast-Yays and Girl Scout S’mores.

The drive-thru event was all part of the troops efforts to sell its fundraisers in a socially distanced way this year due to the COVID-19.

“We are trying to keep the kids away from the customers so there’s less contact,” said Girl Scout Troop Leader Terri Lutes.

Kaylee Lutes, a Girl Scout Brownie, held a banner out on the sidewalk to vehicles passing by. The banner bore the magic words: “Girl Scout Cookies Drive-Thru Open.”

Soon cars were lining up in the Hob Nob Restaurant parking lot to get a box, or two, of their favorite Girl Scout Cookies.

Terri Lutes and main troop leader for #00260, Luann Purucker, took orders at the drivers’ side windows, completed the transactions and had another Girl Scout, Tamara Hamrick bag up the orders.

Kaylee Lutes is soft spoken, but her smile was behind her face mask. She said her favorite Girl Scout Cookies are Thin Mints. She is working on her sales goal of selling 1,000 boxes of cookies.

Hamrick, a Girl Scout Cadette, was working behind a table full of colorful boxes of cookies, with her favorite being Caramel deLites. Hamrick has been in Girl Scouts for five years.

According to troop leader Terri Lutes, Troop #00260 has 12 members. The scouts were taking shifts to work the drive-thru booth through each Saturday they are selling in the Hob Nob’s parking lot.

“Normally, [the girls] do everything and we stay back, but with COVID, they are doing different jobs, and we are doing the contact,” Lutes said.

The troop’s main leader, Luann Purucker, never stopped moving as she took orders from driver’s side windows, having Hamrick pack up the cookie orders, as she collected the money for each transaction.

“It’s staying busy,” Hamrick said, as she walked from car to tent to car.

The Girl Scout troop will use its cookie sales money to fund its community service projects and badge earning projects. The cookies sales are used as a way to educate scouts on goals, money management and business.

Terri Lutes said Troop #00260 will be at the Hob Nob Restaurant, 1101 S. 11th St., in Niles, from noon to 4 p.m. again on Saturday, Jan. 30. Boxes of cookies are $4 each, and the troop will be accepting cash and card payments.