January 26, 2021

Niles City Hall to be closed on Fridays through March 12

By Submitted

Published 4:28 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

NILES — Niles City Hall will be closed on Fridays through March 12.

The change in hours comes as all Niles City Hall employees are now enrolled in the State of Michigan’s WorkShare program so as to reduce costs to the citizens of Niles while the city is experiencing reduced revenues due to the effects of COVID-19, officials wrote in a public notice.

Officials encouraged residents to continue to take advantage of City Hall’s drive-thru window services and the after-hours drop box, both of which are at the rear of the building.

