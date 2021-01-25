January 25, 2021

MEC announces new grant program

By Submitted

Published 10:47 am Monday, January 25, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy and Communications is inviting local nonprofit organizations serving individuals within its electric service territory to apply for support through the new Building Vibrant Communities Grant Program. The program is made possible through sponsorship dollars from MEC’s power supplier, Wolverine Power Cooperative.

Qualified 501(c)(3) organizations may apply for a grant of up to $5,000 to help fund projects and initiatives that support the mission of the organization. National organizations are not eligible, including local chapters.

The program has two grant cycles: Jan. 1 through June 30 and July 1 through Dec. 31, and awards are announced within 60 days following the end of the cycle deadline. Organizations may receive only one grant award each calendar year, and funds may not be used for general operating budgets or payroll expenses.

Applications are evaluated and funding decisions made based on the information provided in the grant application and the impact on the individuals and communities served. Incomplete applications will not be considered, and an application is not a guarantee of funding, and $15,000 is available in each funding cycle.

For more information or to apply, please visit teammidwest.com/vibrant-communities.

