Martin Wulff, of Cassopolis

June 28, 1955 — Jan. 21, 2021

Martin Albertus Wulff, 65, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

His life began June 28, 1955, in Hammond, Indiana, the older of two children born to Jan and Ida Wulff.

Martin was proud of his kids and cherished his grandkids. He was an outgoing people person who never met a stranger. He had the pleasure of working as Head Usher at Notre Dame for almost twenty-five years. He had a passion for Indy car racing and attended as many races as he could. Martin loved the outdoors and worked at the local buffalo farm. He was a member of the First Church of God for a number of years. He enjoyed assisting with the youth group and helping with food drives.

Martin will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Kristy (Jim) Chaffee, of Edwardsburg, Kourtney Wulff, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; one son, Jan Wulff, of Decatur; two grandchildren, Corbin Chaffee and Reenie Chaffee; and one sister, Reenie (Scott) Plummer, of Edwardsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents.

His family will observe private remembrance.

Martin will be laid to rest beside his parents in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in Martin’s memory be made to Cassopolis First Church of God, 21083 Spencer Road, Cassopolis, MI, 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.