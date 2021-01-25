Cass County 4-H announces ‘Equine Education Thursdays’

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County youth interested in learning more about their horses will soon have an opportunity to join in a series of free equine educational webinars on Thursdays beginning March 4. During the course, youth and their families can sit in their homes and hear up-to-date information about the care and health of their equine friends, organizers said. Following each session will be a question and answer period.

“We are very fortunate here in Cass County to have an active group of 4-H Horse Leaders who are sponsoring this 6-week event,” said Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H program coordinator. “It has been very hard to plan on educational experiences for our youth with our current social distancing requirements, so this remote learning opportunity is very welcome, and packed with knowledge from professionals in the industry we normally wouldn’t have a chance to hear.”

The six-week series will begin Thursday, March 4 and end on April 8. The hour-long webinar will begin each week at 6:30 p.m. and conclude with a 10-minute question and answer period allowing youth to have input in the live presentations. Topics will include veterinary care, hoof and dental care, judging, nutrition, sportsmanship, careers and even a virtual field trip to the Michigan State University horse farm.

While this series is free, registration is mandatory and can be done through each youth’s 4-H online profile. The registration is currently open.

For youth not in 4-H that are interested in learning more about the equine industry, officials said now would be a great time to sign up as the 4-H membership fee has been waived for 2021.