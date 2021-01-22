January 23, 2021

Oscar Recio, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:51 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

May 13, 1962 — Jan. 19, 2021

Oscar Recio, 58, of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Oscar was born on May 13, 1962, to Juan and Susie (Ramos) Recio in Miami, Florida.

After graduating from Brandywine High School, Oscar went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy and served his country proudly from 1980-1986. He had most recently been an employee of Pilking-ton NSG in Niles. Oscar was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Niles.

Oscar was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of University of Michigan and Detroit Lions football as well as a Detroit Tigers and Red Wings fan. Oscar also enjoyed quiet times outdoors, always nurturing cats and birds. Oscar carried a sense of calm wherever he went and will be remembered for his unique sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lucy Recio Hagey, who passed in 2005.

Oscar is survived by his parents, Juan and Susie Recio, of Niles; his siblings, Juan Recio, Jr., of Edgewood, New Mexico, Marcelino Recio of Las Vegas, Nevada, Antonio Recio of Smyrna, Ten-nessee, Dolores (Patrick) McGrath of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Amelia (Patrick) McFadden of Hampton, Virginia; his brother-in-law, John Hagey of Morgantown, North Carolina. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St Mark Catholic Church in Niles, celebrated by his cousin, Father Vito Martinez of Chicago, as well as Brother Dennis Meyers, C.S.C., of St. Mark Catholic Church. Full Military Honors will be rendered at the interment at Calvary Cemetery in Niles.

Due to COVID restrictions, mask will be required, social distancing practiced as well as limited seating. Others may witness the rosary, the mass and interment services on our website shortly following the services.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Jan. 11-18

Berrien County

Berrien County’s only homeless shelter raising money for repair

Cass County

Cass County commissioners approve five-year parks plan

Cass County

Woman ordered to pay back money taken from disabled son

Dowagiac

Ascension CAO provides vaccine update to Rotary

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland, Berrien County Health Department give joint update on COVID-19 immunizations, numbers

Cass County

Niles man sentenced to probation, jail time for 27th criminal conviction

Berrien County

Michigan indoor dining to resume Feb. 1 with restrictions

Berrien County

Lakeland, health department seeking COVID-19 vaccination volunteers

Business

Canceled Ice Time Festival to impact local businesses

Berrien County

New Berrien County prosecutor eyes crime prevention, support services

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County deputy saves dog from icy pond

Berrien County

Slow vaccine rollout hinders southwest Michigan distribution

Buchanan

Andrews University’s urban design studio arrives in Buchanan to kickoff revitalization project

Berrien County

Berrien County vaccine supplies remain limited, residents urged to have continued patience

Buchanan

‘Freddie the Stoner’ says Jimmy Kimmel changed his life

Cassopolis

Dowagiac charity campaign doubles fundraising goal

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Innovation Academy sees increased interest as students prepare for second semester

Cass County

Cassopolis woman injured in Pokagon Township three-vehicle crash

Berrien County

Cocaine, pistol discovered in search warrant on Phoenix Street in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County launching survey to investigate broadband connectivity

Cass County

Cass County Fair announces 2021 book cover contest