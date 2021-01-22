June 10, 1942 — Jan. 18, 2021

It is with a heavy heart we share the news Joy Kathryn “Katie” McAbee passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, she was 78 years old. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and sister and her family meant everything to her. Katie is currently a resident of Clayton, Delaware but she grew up in Niles, Michigan where she met and married her husband and they moved around the country with the Navy.

She is preceded in death by her parents (Fred and Cora “Louise” Harner), her granddaughter (Sable Kroner) and her grandson (Joseph Kroner).

Katie devoted her life to her family and as a long-time US Navy spouse she did her part for the nation by supporting her husband and family. She was so kind hearted and loved vibrant colors and often showed her love for life with colorful jewelry and outfits.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Hugh McAbee of Clayton, DE; her sister, Artie Harrell of Niles; her sister six daughters; Sarah Hinkle (Marvin) of Haymarket, Virginia, Trisha Kroner (William) of Moyock, North Carolina, Linda Lengle (Chris) of Clayton, Deleware, Jennifer Kirksey (Roger) of Niles, Jacqueline McAbee of Niles, Donna McAbee; and her son, Gregory L. McAbee (Kathy) of Westfield, Indiana. Katie is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was so loved and will be missed by us all.

Services for Katie will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 4 p.m. – at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with a time of visitation beginning one hour prior. As she LOVED color we ask if you are able to attend, in person or virtually, please wear something bright in celebration of her life.

Memorial contributions may be made in Katie’s memory to The Brian Parker Foundation at 2469 Lone Elm Street, Niles, MI 49120.

Given current Michigan COVID-19 restrictions that will only permit 25 people in attendance, the family will rotate to allow friends and family to pay their respects. Additionally, the services will be available online at Brown Funeral Home’s website.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.