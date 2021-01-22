January 23, 2021

Annie Turner, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 2:56 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Nov. 6, 1933 — Jan. 17, 2021

Annie Turner, 87, of Dowagiac, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family

Annie was born Nov. 6, 1933, in Dowagiac to Henry & Anna (Kolbe’) Patzer. She graduated from Dowagiac High School. On October 16, 1954, she married Richard “Tom” Turner at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dowagiac. Annie devoted her life to her family, which was most important to her. In her free time, she enjoyed reading.

Annie is survived by her children-Pam Heidenreich, of Dowagiac, Joanne (Greg) Pehrson, of Fremont, Nebraska, Nancy (Terry) Wheeler, Bob (Becky) Turner, Cathy Turner (Rick Ruff) and Julie (Mike) Ruff, all of Dowagiac; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, on May 22, 2004, two granddaughters-Anna Heidenreich and Alyson Wheeler, her parents, brother Al Patzer and sister Helen Urbanski.

A private celebration of life hraveside service was held at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Arrangements are entrusted to Clark Chapel in Dowagiac. Memorial donations in Annie’s name may be made to Reins of Life, Inc. Therapeutic Horseback Riding, 55200 Quince Rd., South Bend, IN 46619–reinsoflife.org or Dowagiac High School Golf, 701 W. Prairie Ronde, Dowagiac, MI 49047. Those wishing to sign Annie’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkch.com.

