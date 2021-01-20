January 20, 2021

Cocaine, pistol discovered in search warrant on Phoenix Street in Niles

By Staff Report

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

NILES — A Niles man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after the Southwest Drug Enforcement Team followed up on a tip of suspected narcotics trafficking in the city of Niles.

According to the Michigan State Police, SWET West division detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Phoenix Street in the city of Niles, where they discovered more than an ounce of cocaine, an unregistered pistol and other evidence of drug trafficking.

A 47-year-old Niles man was arrested for delivering/manufacturing and maintaining a drug house, and charges will be sought for other individuals who were present at the scene.

SWET is comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Allegan Police Department, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department, Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, and Sturgis Police Department.

SWET is funded in part by the Michigan High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, Byrne JAG grant.

“This project was supported by Byrne JAG grant #2013-MU-BX0051 awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and administered by the Michigan State Police (MSP).  Points of view or opinions contained within this document do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the MSP or DOJ.”

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Cocaine, pistol discovered in search warrant on Phoenix Street in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County launching survey to investigate broadband connectivity

Cass County

Cass County Fair announces 2021 book cover contest

Brandywine Education

SMC announces fall honor rolls

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union to award 23 high school seniors with $1,000 scholarship

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to become Heritage Southwest ISD

Cass County

Cass County Meals on Wheels workers save client from natural gas leak

News

Niles Township Board discusses e-bikes, public works equipment

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 540,115 cases, 13,865 deaths

Cassopolis

LEE celebrates MLK Day with virtual event

Cass County

Cass County Probate Court urges public to prepare for vaccination of incapacitated family members

Buchanan

Southwest Michigan wineries adapt to continued mandates

Brandywine Education

MEC accepting scholarship applications

Cass County

Bonine House to honor COVID-19 victims with light ceremony

Business

Organizers call Hunter Ice ‘non-festival’ a success

Berrien County

Short notice of MDHHS orders creates hurdle for southwest Michigan restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

LMC awards inaugural Spirit of MLK Spotlight honors

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 13-17

Berrien County

Now is the Time” Martin Luther King Jr. celebration week begins at LMC

Dowagiac

SMC trustees give president positive first performance review

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 7-13

Berrien County

Blossomtime extends pageant season