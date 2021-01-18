January 18, 2021

Rose Zehner, 77, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 5:25 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

April 9, 1943 — Jan. 11, 2021

Rose G. Zehner, 77, of Niles, mother, grandmother, handcrafter, active church member, and — most importantly and worth repeating — mother died peacefully at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph, Michigan after the staff had compassionately arranged a visit by her children.

She was born on April 9, 1943, in Mishawaka, Indiana to Robert and Sarah (Brown) Shoemaker, Sr. and attended Edwardsburg, Michigan schools. She has lived in Niles most of her life as a dedicated homemaker and mother. She was a member of Hope Community Church in Niles and enjoyed the creativity of a wide variety of handcrafts.

She was first married to Marvin L. Garrett, and later, on June 1984, she was married to Roman Zehner. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Wogoman and Priscilla Young, and brother, Chuck Shoemaker.

Surviving family includes her children, Rick Garrett, of Phoenix, Arizona, Terry (& Kay) Garrett, of Austin, Texas, Danny (& Loretta) Garrett, of Niles, Ronnie Garrett, of Niles, and Krystle Zehner, of Niles; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; Rose’s brother, Robert Shoemaker, Jr. and sister, Joy Dell, both of Niles, and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Rose Zehner was at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St. in Niles with the Rev. Nathanael Lyon of the church officiating. Committal will follow at Mission Hills. Attendance is limited and masks will be required. Others may witness the events via the livestreamed broadcast on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page: facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices.

The family received relatives and friends on Friday at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Contributions in memory of Rose may be made to Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake Street, Niles, MI, 49120, hopeofniles.com. Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E.Main Street in Niles. Online condolences may be left at: halbritterwickens.com.

Rose chose a life of devotion to her family and to her faith, fulfilling the call to love God and love people.

