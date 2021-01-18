Dorothy Smith, of Dowagiac

Sept. 26, 1922 — Jan. 15, 2021

Dorothy C. Smith, 98, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home. A private funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, for her family at Dewey Lake Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Kenneth A. Smith, with a public memorial service held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 27032 Marcellus Hwy, Dowagiac, or Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, (269) 782-2135.

Dorothy was born on Sept. 26, 1922, to Niel and Gladys (Sprague) Tice in Dowagiac. She graduated from Dowagiac High School. In 1940, at the age of 19, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Smith, on their family’s farm. Once her children were grown, Dorothy worked for Leco Corp. as a silver solder. Dorothy was a member of Calvary Bible Church. She enjoyed reading and going on road trip and traveling across the U.S. A fond memory of hers was when she went white water rafting at the age of 70. She had a passion for the outdoors and gardening. Most of all, she loved to spend her time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Lynn (Juan) Lozada, of Dowagiac, Denny (Lee Zacha) Smith, of North Carolina, and Dick (Trish), of Ohio; grandchildren, Matt (Stephanie) Smith, Jaime (Chad Bean) Smith, Alissa (Glyn) Strong, Chelly (Adrian) Peyton, Jason (Katie) Smith, Peter (Kris Gordon) Lozada and Corey (Crystal) Lozada; 16 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Niel and Gladys Tice; and daughter, Jean Walcott.