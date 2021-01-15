LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Congressman Upton

In past letters, I have been critical of Congressman Fred Upton because of his support of President Trump. On Jan. 13, Mr. Upton restored my respect for him and took a stand by voting to impeach Mr. Trump. This is the person that I voted for in every one of his elections since 1986, except for the last three.

This is the Fred Upton who once walked on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, alongside John Lewis, to commemorate the anniversary of Bloody Sunday; this is the Congressman who was able and willing to work with Democratic colleagues for the good of our country; this is more like the man I first met when I was an MEA PAC leader and our committee supported him in 1986 in the primary when he defeated Mark Siljander.

Thank you, Mr. Upton, for standing up for what’s honorable and right.

JOHN JARPE

Niles