LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to a fantastic community

2020 took many events and traditions away from families, organizations and the community. “Shop with a Cop” pairs local kids with Dowagiac police officers and firefighters for a shopping trip that benefits families who may not have a full Christmas experience otherwise.

Funding typically is raised, by both departments, during the “Summer in the City” Festival. Without proceeds from the dunk tank and other events, “Shop with a Cop” itself could have been tanked.

The police and fire departments were not willing to give up that easily. The team had already begun discussing alternative options, when the Xi Delta Mu Sorority approached them about supporting the program.

Xi Delta Mu is one of five chapters of the international Beta Sigma Phi Sororities who serve Dowagiac. Each sorority has monthly and yearly service programs that physically and financially supplement the works of area nonprofits, students, and scholarships.

Xi Delta Mu held a themed, gift basket raffle. With the community’s support, $550 of ticket sales added to other funds raised, totaled a $1,000 donation to, what would be called “Shopped BY a Cop” for 2020.

Did your grandpa ever tell you, “When you plant good seeds, good things grow.” Well, grandpas are always right. An additional, anonymous, donation of $500 also came forward to add to the program.

Thank you! We are proud to be part of a community that reaches out to help each other.

Thank you! We are grateful for police-officers and fire-fighters who are passionate about their community and go above and beyond their job descriptions.

Thank you, all, for making the holidays even brighter for Dowagiac and her families.

LYNNE LAWRENCE

Xi Delta Mu President