January 15, 2021

John J. Ochoa, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 11:50 am Friday, January 15, 2021

Oct. 22, 1985 — Jan. 12, 2021

John J. Ochoa, 35, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Dorsey Littelle officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to his family in c/o Denise Jackson or his go fund me at Fundraiser for Denise Jackson by Bradley Pangelinan: Jay’s Going Home Fund (gofundme.com). Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarckch.com.

John was born on Oct. 22, 1985, to Maria Bertha Perez.

He attended Dowagiac Union High School. John was a man of many trades and was always willing to help others in need. The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to him. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and having a good time. John always tried to make people feel welcome and did not know a stranger; Everyone was either family or a friend. His most cherished times were with his family, especially with his son, Angelo.

John is survived by his mother, Maria Perez; son, Angelo Ochoa; significant other Kandice Danzy; siblings, Denise Jackson, Juan Pangelinan, Joseph Pangelinan Jr., Bradley Pangelinan, Johnathan Ochoa, Bertha Maria Ochoa, and Mary Jane Ochoa; birth mother Sylvia Ochoa (Munguia); and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father John G. Ochoa.

