January 15, 2021

Darwin “Bud” Miller, of Mishawaka

By Submitted

Published 7:21 am Friday, January 15, 2021

June 30. 1929 — Jan. 11, 2021

Darwin “Bud” W. Miller, 91, of Mishawaka and previously of Niles, passed away at Center for Hospice in Elkhart on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Bud was born on June 30, 1929, to the late Roland and Vera (Greyson) Miller in South Bend, Indiana. After graduating from high school Bud wed Lois Arlene Crowe in South Bend. He worked as a pressman for the newspaper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Vera Miller; wife, Lois Miller; and son, John Miller.

Bud is survived by his sons, Rick (Linda) Miller, of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Randy (Kristen) Miller, of Goshen, Indiana; grandchildren, Allison, Matthew, Jennifer, Kristin (Jerod), Ryan, Joshua, Hannah, Adam, and Madelyn; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kinley, Isabella, Lillian, and Colten; along with many extended family members and close friends.

Bud has been cremated and will be honored by his family this summer with a memorial service at his favorite fishing spot on Diamond Lake.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

