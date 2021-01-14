James Meredith, 88, of Niles

Jan. 26, 1932 — Jan. 10, 2021

James Eddie Meredith, 88, of Niles, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.

He was born to the late George Meredith and Leora Woods on Jan. 26, 1932, in Paducah, Kentucky. James was married to the late Etta Mae Payne for more than 40 years until her death. He was married for a few months to the late Glenda Gaines until her death. Then, on Dec. 16, 1995, he married Laura Pettit. For most of his life, he worked as a machine operator. His hobby was photography and he has organized books of photographs that reflect the history of family and friends.

James attended Faith Victory Church in Buchanan and was known as a person who loved people. Most people he knew referred to him as “Daddy Jim.” For several years, James and his wife, Laura, owned Gospel Caps and T shirts.

He will be missed by his wife, Laura Meredith; daughters, Rheola Clark and Juanita (Gary) Regich; stepson, Demond Pettit; four grandchildren, Pamela (Troy) Holt, Kimberly Clark, Ronald (Lucy) Clark, Juan Charleston Jr.; and two great grandsons; six great granddaughters; 10 great-great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. James is preceded in death by his parents, George and Leora; and granddaughter, Meredythe Hall; great-grandson, Reginald Pitts; and son-in-law, Howard Clark.

Visitation for James will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan with burial following at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles, Michigan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.