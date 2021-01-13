‘Heart of Cook’ now offering 2021 grants

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Grant applications are again available for “The Heart of Cook” foundation fund.

“The Heart of Cook” is a grant program funded by Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant and administered by the Berrien Community Foundation to assist nonprofit programs in southwest Michigan and northwest Indiana (La Porte, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties).

Human services, educational projects, environmental protection, and preservation projects and programs that support families are the focus areas for this grant program. The grant review committee, comprised of Cook Nuclear Plant employees, gives special consideration to projects that involve I&M employees. Organizations must have 501c3 tax exempt or equivalent status to qualify for funding.

“Last year was a particularly difficult one for so many organizations, particularly nonprofits,” said Joel Gebbie, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer. “We are extremely pleased to be able to offer assistance again in 2021 with our Heart of Cook Grants. Besides providing reliable, carbon-free power, this is another of the many ways we want to continue to be there for our community when they need us.”

John Mefford, a member of the employee advisory committee for The Heart of Cook, agreed. “It’s difficult for our committee because there are always so many more requests than we can accommodate, but we do our best to help as many organizations as we can. We’re looking forward to putting that same effort into this year’s applications,” he said.

Grant applications and guidelines may be obtained by visiting the Berrien Community Foundation’s website at berriencommunity.org/HOC. All grant applications must be submitted electronically through the Berrien Community Foundation’s website. The grant application due date is Feb. 10, with awards to be announced in May. Agencies that have received funding for three consecutive years will not be eligible to apply during this grant cycle.

For questions about applying, contact Susan Matheny atsusanmatheny@berriencommunity.org.