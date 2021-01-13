Dowagiac murderer held without bond

DOWAGIAC — A woman accused of killing her boyfriend last week at a Dowagiac apartment complex is being held in jail without bond.

Judge Stacy Rentfrow ruled that Deidra Tomlin, 39, of Dowagiac, who has been charged with open murder regarding the death of Bryce Grove, 43, of Dowagiac, would remain in custody without bond following an open murder charge.

Grove was found shot to death last week Thursday inside Dowagiac’s Hillcrest Apartments. Tomlin is accused of killing Grove on Monday, Jan. 4 after an argument in their shared apartment. According to police, Tomlin then solicited help from another roommate, Jaime Loriot, to conceal the body. After fleeing the scene, the two women were arrested late last week at a residence in South Bend.

Open murder is a felony with a penalty of up to life in prison. Tomlin was also charged with tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, concealing the death of an individual and felony firearm.

The second suspect, Loriot, 41, was charged with tampering with evidence, a felony charge punishable by more than 10 years in prison, accessory after the fact to a felony and concealing the death of an individual.

Loriot’s bond was set at $150,000.