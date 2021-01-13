January 13, 2021

Charlene Fay Mullins

By Submitted

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Feb. 11, 1949 — Jan. 11, 2021

Charlene Fay Mullins passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by her family. Char bravely fought pancreatic and liver cancer for 13 months before being called home to heaven.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doris; and granddaughter Natalia.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1949, to the late Charles “Sunny” and Maxine (Cheney) Schau. Charlene was a beautiful soul from the start. She was a people person and her love touched the hearts of everyone she met. Char was a great beautician and every client that entered her home salon, left with a smile. Her favorite hobbies included playing cards, watching family feud, and especially keeping close with her family.

She was close to God and held her faith close to her heart. She had good morals and taught them to her son and granddaughter. She truly was an angel on earth and heaven sent. She was needed, she nurtured, and she was sunshine.

Char is survived by her husband Gary Lee Mullins; son, Brant & Sarah (Bybee) Benson; step sons, Chris & Catherine (Nowicki) Benson, Steve & Christine (Flanagin) Benson; granddaughter Isabella Benson; sister Linda (Schau) McGuigan of Stevensville, MI; and brothers, Bob & Peggy Schau, Allen & Lynn Schau both of Melbourne, FL, and Chris & Jane Schau of Galien. MI.

Char didn’t want a funeral, instead she wanted everyone to gather and share stories and laughter in her memory. A COVID safe celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 3930 Curran Road, Buchanan. Food and beverages will be served during the celebration. Please join Char’s family in celebrating her life and legacy.

