January 12, 2021

Kenneth David Buell

By Submitted

Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

April 11, 1947 — Jan. 11, 2021

Kenneth David Buell, 73, passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 11, 2021, at Brookdale in Granger, Indiana. He was born on April 11, 1947, in Howell, Michigan, to George Robert and Leah Mae (Sorg) Buell, both of whom preceded him in death.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Abby (Jason) Buell-DeBoni, of South Bend, Indiana; two grandchildren, Anthony Smith and Rowan DeBoni, both, of South Bend; sister, Carolyn (Clarence) Smith, of Fowlerville, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon O’Keefe, as well as his brother, Donald Buell.

In 1965, Ken graduated from Howell High School. After graduation, Ken enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1965-1973. Ken was employed as a licensing agent for the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was an avid coin and coin bank collector.

Funeral services for Ken will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home — Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m.  on Thursday, Jan. 14 at the funeral home.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.

Online condolences may be left for the Buell family at palmerfuneralhomes.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports four new COVID-19 deaths

Cassopolis

Deubner named new Cassopolis school board president

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education elects new president

News

Niles City Council addresses riot at nation’s capitol

News

Semi-trailer truck, passenger vehicle involved in Niles crash

Dowagiac

Wayne Township, Road Commission reach street improvement agreement

Buchanan

Buchanan commission partners with Andrews University to consider redevelopment strategies

News

Niles City Council extends The NODE through April 12

Business

Niles roller rink chained, owner fined after violating MDHHS orders

Dowagiac

Cass County Council on Aging awarded grant from Pokagon Fund

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 523,618 cases, 13,401 deaths

Berrien County

Area residents receive probation in Berrien County Court Monday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 8-10

Berrien County

Michigan 4-H to host virtual canine science camp

News

State officials commend bar, restaurant owners for compliance with COVID-19 emergency health orders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac murder victim identified

Dowagiac

Pokagon water specialist meets with Rotary

Business

Staff react to Family Video closing

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 4-6

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced on drug charges in Cass County Court

Cass County

One person injured in pedestrian versus truck crash

Breaking News

Suspects identified in Dowagiac murder

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials provide update on vaccine availability

Cass County

Kalamazoo man sentenced for prison for breaking into Cass County church