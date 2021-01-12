April 11, 1947 — Jan. 11, 2021

Kenneth David Buell, 73, passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 11, 2021, at Brookdale in Granger, Indiana. He was born on April 11, 1947, in Howell, Michigan, to George Robert and Leah Mae (Sorg) Buell, both of whom preceded him in death.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Abby (Jason) Buell-DeBoni, of South Bend, Indiana; two grandchildren, Anthony Smith and Rowan DeBoni, both, of South Bend; sister, Carolyn (Clarence) Smith, of Fowlerville, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon O’Keefe, as well as his brother, Donald Buell.

In 1965, Ken graduated from Howell High School. After graduation, Ken enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1965-1973. Ken was employed as a licensing agent for the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was an avid coin and coin bank collector.

Funeral services for Ken will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home — Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 at the funeral home.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.

