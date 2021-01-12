GALLERY: Division 2 state quarterfinals
THREE RIVERS — Two-time defending state champion Grand Rapids Christian swept Edwardsburg 3-0 to advance to the Division 2 semifinals on Friday in Battle Creek as it defeated the Eddies 25-9, 25-17 and 25-9 Tuesday night.
Edwardsburg, which won its first regional championship since 1992, played short-handed against the No. 1-ranked Eagles. The Eddies finished the season 25-8.
