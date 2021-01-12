COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports four new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported four new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 9,320 COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths. That number is up from 190 deaths reported Monday.

Nearby Cass County reported 3,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,203 cases and 78 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 7,694 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 525,612 COVID-19 cases and 13,501 related deaths.